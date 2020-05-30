Advanced search

‘Convoy of love and thanks’ by HGV drivers across the Fens raises more than £18,000 to support NHS charity

PUBLISHED: 16:04 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 30 May 2020

Last of the nHS truckers convoy passes through Whittlesey on its way to Peterborough City Hospital. Crowds lined the streets including the Mayor Cllr Julie Windle to welcome them. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Last of the nHS truckers convoy passes through Whittlesey on its way to Peterborough City Hospital. Crowds lined the streets including the Mayor Cllr Julie Windle to welcome them. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

It was one last, rousing appreciation of the work of the heroes of the NHS.

Like the last night of the Proms this was a perfectly orchestrated moment to offer thanks for a job done well.

The weekly clap for NHS heroes and carers may have come to a close but for those key workers on the front line the work goes on.

And for those HGV drivers who took part in Thursday’s convoy of love and thanks across the Fens for the last time it was a moment few will ever forget.

The truckers’ convoy, on this occasion, had competing supporters as they arrived at Peterborough City Hospital. Bikers and taxis also wanted to be there to pay thanks to an NHS that has shown resilience, courage, stamina and patient under fire.

Last clap for keyworkers 300 bikes, 50 Taxis and cheque for £18,000 arrived at Peterborough City Hospital, City Hospital, Peterborough Thursday 28 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

The final NHS truckers convoy also came bearing gifts – in this instance a cheque for more than £18,000 they had raised for hospital charities.

Organisers Danny Whitmore and Nathan Cowling handed over the cheque before leading their convoy of truckers back through Whittlesey and into the Fenland night,

“We did this a final time due to the tremendous support of thousands of people who came out show their support,” said Danny.

And so the convoy that began for the second week at Jack’s in Chatteris, wound its way through Fens villages to Peterborough and back out again was convened for a second and final time.

Last clap for keyworkers 300 bikes, 50 Taxis and cheque for £18,000 arrived at Peterborough City Hospital, City Hospital, Peterborough Thursday 28 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

“We did the same route to thank them all,” said Danny. “We have raised now £18,330 and donations are still coming in.”

Over 220 individual donations made up the final tally that was presented to the NHS at Peterborough.

The money has gone to the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust It will be used to provide the ‘added extras’ to enhance the care to their patients.

This can include facilities and equipment “to enhance the patient experience, support research programmes and the development of services”.

Last clap for keyworkers 300 bikes, 50 Taxis and cheque for £18,000 arrived at Peterborough City Hospital, City Hospital, Peterborough Thursday 28 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Danny added: “I wanted to raise as possible for the NHS at Peterborough to show our appreciation for all the hard work they have done and continue to do through such difficult times.”

EDITOR’S FOOTNOTE: We continue to appreciate your support for the NHS. Please keep sending in your photos.

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLEWhittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey gave a rousing welcome to the NHS truckers convoy as it headed to Peterborough City Hospital. Those welcoming them included the Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Last clap for keyworkers 300 bikes, 50 Taxis and cheque for £18,000 arrived at Peterborough City Hospital, City Hospital, Peterborough Thursday 28 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Last clap for keyworkers 300 bikes, 50 Taxis and cheque for £18,000 arrived at Peterborough City Hospital, City Hospital, Peterborough Thursday 28 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.Last clap for keyworkers 300 bikes, 50 Taxis and cheque for £18,000 arrived at Peterborough City Hospital, City Hospital, Peterborough Thursday 28 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Last clap for keyworkers 300 bikes, 50 Taxis and cheque for £18,000 arrived at Peterborough City Hospital, City Hospital, Peterborough Thursday 28 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.Last clap for keyworkers 300 bikes, 50 Taxis and cheque for £18,000 arrived at Peterborough City Hospital, City Hospital, Peterborough Thursday 28 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

