Thousands flock to Truckfest 2022 at the East of England Showground
- Credit: Terry Harris
Aerial images show thousands enjoying the live entertainment on offer at the main event in every lorry-lover's calendar this May bank holiday weekend, Truckfest.
More than 3,000 trucks were on display at the East of England Showground in Peterborough from April 30 until May 2 at Truckfest 2022.
It’s the annual festival’s 40th anniversary and it has been “delivering a great day out and a fantastic family experience” since 1983.
As well as the spotless selection of lorries on display, Truckfest ticket holders also enjoyed a light and fireworks display, as well as a show from The Royal Air Force Falcons Military Display Team.
TV star Todd Dewey from Ice Road Truckers joined the festivities all weekend.
Stunned show attendees also enjoyed a monster truck show in the main arena.
One visitor said: “It was our first visit to Peterborough today with our daughter and grandchildren.
“We enjoyed watching the entertainment in the main arena as well as looking at the trucks.
“On leaving, we met Ice Road Trucker's Todd Dewey - great guy.
“Well done to the organisers for putting on a great event and Happy 40th Anniversary.”
For more information on future Truckfest events, visit: www.truckfest.co.uk/