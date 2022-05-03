Video

11:30 AM May 3, 2022

Over 3,000 trucks and thousands of people descend on Truckfest 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Aerial images show thousands enjoying the live entertainment on offer at the main event in every lorry-lover's calendar this May bank holiday weekend, Truckfest.

More than 3,000 trucks were on display at the East of England Showground in Peterborough from April 30 until May 2 at Truckfest 2022.

It’s the annual festival’s 40th anniversary and it has been “delivering a great day out and a fantastic family experience” since 1983.

Lines of sparkling parked lorries at Truckfest 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

As well as the spotless selection of lorries on display, Truckfest ticket holders also enjoyed a light and fireworks display, as well as a show from The Royal Air Force Falcons Military Display Team.

Stunning lights at Truckfest 2022 in Peterborough - Credit: Terry Harris

TV star Todd Dewey from Ice Road Truckers joined the festivities all weekend.

Can you spot your favourite truck? - Credit: Terry Harris

Stunned show attendees also enjoyed a monster truck show in the main arena.

The main arena at Truckfest 2022 in Peterborough. - Credit: Terry Harris

One visitor said: “It was our first visit to Peterborough today with our daughter and grandchildren.

Bright-coloured trucks on display at Truckfest 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

“We enjoyed watching the entertainment in the main arena as well as looking at the trucks.

Lines of trucks lit up at the East of England Arena in Peterborough. - Credit: Terry Harris

“On leaving, we met Ice Road Trucker's Todd Dewey - great guy.

“Well done to the organisers for putting on a great event and Happy 40th Anniversary.”

Explosive fireworks at Truckfest on Saturday (April 30). - Credit: Terry Harris

For more information on future Truckfest events, visit: www.truckfest.co.uk/