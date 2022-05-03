News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Video

Thousands flock to Truckfest 2022 at the East of England Showground

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:30 AM May 3, 2022
Over 3000 trucks and thousands of people are set to descend on the 2022 Truckfest., EOE Showground,

Over 3,000 trucks and thousands of people descend on Truckfest 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Aerial images show thousands enjoying the live entertainment on offer at the main event in every lorry-lover's calendar this May bank holiday weekend, Truckfest.  

More than 3,000 trucks were on display at the East of England Showground in Peterborough from April 30 until May 2 at Truckfest 2022. 

It’s the annual festival’s 40th anniversary and it has been “delivering a great day out and a fantastic family experience” since 1983.  

Over 3000 trucks and thousands of people are set to descend on the 2022 Truckfest., EOE Showground,

Lines of sparkling parked lorries at Truckfest 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

As well as the spotless selection of lorries on display, Truckfest ticket holders also enjoyed a light and fireworks display, as well as a show from The Royal Air Force Falcons Military Display Team. 

Over 3000 trucks and thousands of people are set to descend on the 2022 Truckfest., EOE Showground,

Stunning lights at Truckfest 2022 in Peterborough - Credit: Terry Harris

TV star Todd Dewey from Ice Road Truckers joined the festivities all weekend.  

Over 3000 trucks and thousands of people are set to descend on the 2022 Truckfest., EOE Showground,

Can you spot your favourite truck? - Credit: Terry Harris

Stunned show attendees also enjoyed a monster truck show in the main arena.  

Over 3000 trucks and thousands of people are set to descend on the 2022 Truckfest., EOE Showground,

The main arena at Truckfest 2022 in Peterborough. - Credit: Terry Harris

One visitor said: “It was our first visit to Peterborough today with our daughter and grandchildren. 

Over 3000 trucks and thousands of people are set to descend on the 2022 Truckfest., EOE Showground,

Bright-coloured trucks on display at Truckfest 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Most Read

  1. 1 £10,000 fine and costs for man who burnt waste illegally  
  2. 2 Ruth Neave: Who is Rikki Neave's mum and where is she now?
  3. 3 Roadworks and delays on A142 due to burst water main
  1. 4 High Sheriff says thanks to a 'magnificent eight' from Whittlesey
  2. 5 Thousands flock to Truckfest 2022 at the East of England Showground
  3. 6 Firefighters rescue five students trapped in lift at Neale-Wade Academy
  4. 7 West Norfolk road closed following serious crash
  5. 8 11 great places to enjoy nature in Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 £32m bridge crossing on target to open this year
  7. 10 Charity says lessons need to be learned after baby killed by dad

“We enjoyed watching the entertainment in the main arena as well as looking at the trucks.  

Over 3000 trucks and thousands of people are set to descend on the 2022 Truckfest., EOE Showground,

Lines of trucks lit up at the East of England Arena in Peterborough. - Credit: Terry Harris

“On leaving, we met Ice Road Trucker's Todd Dewey - great guy.  

“Well done to the organisers for putting on a great event and Happy 40th Anniversary.”  

Over 3000 trucks and thousands of people are set to descend on the 2022 Truckfest., EOE Showground,

Explosive fireworks at Truckfest on Saturday (April 30). - Credit: Terry Harris

For more information on future Truckfest events, visit: www.truckfest.co.uk/

Peterborough News

Don't Miss

The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday at 9pm (April 27).

Rikki Neave

‘The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story’ to air on Channel 5

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Shooters American Diner is moving in March.

Food and Drink

Shooters American Diner moving to Three Lions Sports Bar in March

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Eleanor Easey when she was just a few weeks old.

Father jailed for 14 years for killing baby daughter

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A silver car driving onto a truck.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police catch 15-year-old boy driving in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon