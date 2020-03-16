Advanced search

Read trusted COVID-19 news in our Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates group

PUBLISHED: 13:07 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 16 March 2020

Get trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland with our new Facebook group. Picture: PEXELS/Facebook

Get trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland with our new Facebook group. Picture: PEXELS/Facebook

Archant

You can now find all our latest trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland in one easy place.

Introducing the Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates group which can be accessed via your Facebook account and is from our trusted journalists.

Put together by the Cambs Times, Wisbech Standard, Ely Standard and the Hunts Post news teams, readers can be sure that everything they are seeing is accurate and from a reliable source.

To join, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Most Read

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Coronavirus support group launched in the Fens is joined by more than 800 members in less than 24 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic

The March & Surrounding Coronavirus Support has more than 830 members already after being launched less than 24 hours ago. Picture: Facebook

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Read trusted COVID-19 news in our Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates group

Get trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland with our new Facebook group. Picture: PEXELS/Facebook

Most Read

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Coronavirus support group launched in the Fens is joined by more than 800 members in less than 24 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic

The March & Surrounding Coronavirus Support has more than 830 members already after being launched less than 24 hours ago. Picture: Facebook

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Read trusted COVID-19 news in our Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates group

Get trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland with our new Facebook group. Picture: PEXELS/Facebook

Latest from the Cambs Times

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

Discussions are taking place as to whether March Summer Festival should go ahead.

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

HOCKEY: Wisbech Town 1sts produce spirited display, as promotion-winning ladies 2nds run riot

Action from Wisbech 1sts vs Cambridge University 2nds in Division One North of the East Women�s League, where Cambridge won 3-2. Picture: IAN CARTER

Anglia Ruskin University - with campuses in Cambridge and Peterborough - suspends face to face teaching because of coronavirus

Cambridge campus of Anglia Ruskin University where all face to face teaching is to be suspended. Picture; ARU
Drive 24