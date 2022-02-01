Car fire was ‘accidental’

Firefighters tackled an accidental car fire in March Road, Turves, on January 29. - Credit: Archant

Fire chiefs have revealed that a car fire in Turves on January 29 was ‘accidental’.

Details of the fire in March Road were released after the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 8:34pm on Saturday (January 29) a crew from March was called to a fire on March Road in Turves.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight.

“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 10:10pm.”

They added: “The cause of the fire was accidental.”