Car fire was ‘accidental’

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:01 PM February 1, 2022
Updated: 12:02 PM February 1, 2022
Firefighters tackled an accidental car fire in March Road, Turves, on January 29.

Firefighters tackled an accidental car fire in March Road, Turves, on January 29.

Fire chiefs have revealed that a car fire in Turves on January 29 was ‘accidental’. 

Details of the fire in March Road were released after the incident. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 8:34pm on Saturday (January 29) a crew from March was called to a fire on March Road in Turves. 

“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight. 

“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 10:10pm.” 

They added: “The cause of the fire was accidental.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire

