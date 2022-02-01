Car fire was ‘accidental’
Published: 12:01 PM February 1, 2022
Updated: 12:02 PM February 1, 2022
Fire chiefs have revealed that a car fire in Turves on January 29 was ‘accidental’.
Details of the fire in March Road were released after the incident.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 8:34pm on Saturday (January 29) a crew from March was called to a fire on March Road in Turves.
“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight.
“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 10:10pm.”
They added: “The cause of the fire was accidental.”