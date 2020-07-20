Advanced search

Watch as TV presenter Max Murdo shows support for Fenland ‘Eco Box’ initiative

PUBLISHED: 15:17 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 20 July 2020

TV presenter Max Murdo has shown his support for an eco initiative by March-based Cambridgeshire Community Reuse and Recycling Network. Picture: CCORRN

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse and Recycling Network

A popular TV presenter and upcycling author has shown his support for a Fenland-born eco initiative ahead of the launch of his new show.

Max Murdo, who has more than 31,000 followers on social media, has filmed a special video for March-based Cambridgeshire Community Reuse and Recycling Network.

The network, known as CCORRN, has created 100 ‘Eco Boxes’ filled with everything you need to get crafty and creative amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

With help from the Glassmoor Environmental Fund, administered by Fenland District Council, the CCORRN team of volunteers will deliver the boxes to home across the region.

One hundred households in Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Pondersbridge will receive a box, made for all ages, filled with planet-friendly materials.

Max Murdo, whose books and online videos inspired the ‘Eco Box’, has praised the project and opened a box on the set of his new TV show, Weekend Workshop.

He said: “The eco box is a fantastic concept which teaches people new skills while creating some really useful products made from reclaimed and discarded materials.”

Cllr Peter Murphy, portfolio holder for the environment at Fenland District Council, has also praised the “wonderful idea”.

He said: “They are a wonderful idea to encourage crafting, creativity and learning, as well as an interest in sustainability and environmentally-friendly behaviours.

“It is a great way to put funding to use and I’m sure the boxes will bring joy to many people of all ages.”

Sturdy boxes were donated by Smurfit Kappa in March and Richard Morphew the HR Manager said it was a privilege to help.

He said: “Smurfit Kappa were delighted to be able to help CCORRN in this very important initiative.

“It was a privilege to be able to support a local programme that will help many families in the Fenland area and bring some much-needed joy during these difficult times.”

What’s in the box?

Included in the box is a “Build a Butterfly Hotel Pack” which is made from pallet wood that was precut on a machine donated by Silverline Tools.

Each pack contains a tool donated by Silverline Tools.

Kirsty Edwards, brand manager, said: “Silverline is excited and proud to be involved in the ECO BOX project with CCORRN.

“We are always looking to inspire DIY heroes through our content and range of How To videos on YouTube, and it is an honour to provide the tools required for this project and to help inspire a local community.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone’s projects!”

Also in the box is the “Lets All Get Creative” A4 booklet from Festival Bridge, who have been working with nine education partnerships.

This includes the Young Fenland Cultural Consortium to create and commission printed resources, containing fun creative activities to do at home that require few or no other materials.

Steph Peachey, Festival Bridge senior manager, said: “We want to ensure that all children and young people can be inspired to be creative at home even if they can’t access the rich breadth of online resources which are available.”

Kez and Dave from Up The Garden Bath CIC donated special seed bomb packs to help those new to gardening plant wildflowers.

They said: “All of us have been affected in different ways by the Covid crisis and we wanted to give something back that makes gardening accessible to everyone.

“We can’t wait to see people give it a grow.”

In fact, the box bursting with resources from CCORRN and a host of other organisations including:

• Heart Kids Safety Booklet from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Service.

• A design and construct challenge pack, a wind chime / garden mobile starter pack, a “How to Start Composting” booklet and a plant donated by People and Animals CIC.

• Crosswords, colouring and recycling challenges from Fenland District Council.

Video tutorials from guest makers, designers and contributors will be uploaded to the @LoveEcoBoxes Facebook Page and other social media channels as the initiative grows.

Participating households are being encouraged to share their makes, designs and eco tips to the Facebook page too.

Any organisations wishing to get involved with resources, time or funding, to contribute to future boxes are asked to get in touch with Nikki on 01354 607667 or email: development@ccorrn.org.uk

