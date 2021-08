Published: 2:38 PM August 12, 2021

A person had to be freed from their car following a two-vehicle collision in March.

One crew from Wisbech and another from March were called to the road traffic collision on Twenty Foot Road on Wednesday August 11 at 3.19pm.

Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles and firefighters assisted one casualty from their vehicle.

They returned to their station by 4.45pm.