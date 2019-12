Two men arrested in March after theft from car in Coates

Two men were arrested in March following a theft from a car in Coates - an abundance of stolen items were found.

Response and Fenland Neighbourhood officers located the men yesterday (December 27).

The post on Policing Fenland read: "An abundance of stolen items were found in the vehicle. #BeNaughtyGetCaughty"