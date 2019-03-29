Two arrested in Whittlesey as knuckleduster and Class A drugs found in car

A knuckleduster and Class A drugs were found by police after they stopped and searched a car in Whittlesey.

Two people were arrested following the incident on the A605 at 1am this morning (March 29).

The car had been reported by a member of the public to be drug dealing.

Shortly after, with help from BCH Firearms Unit and BCH Roads Policing Unit the vehicle was stopped by officers.

A 44-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit through drugs, driving without insurance and possession of class A drugs.

An 18-year-old man from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

In a post on the Policing Fenland facebook page, it read: “As well as having the pleasure of spending the night in hotel Thorpe Wood, we also seized their vehicle for no insurance…unlucky.

“Don’t carry a weapon on the streets of Cambridgeshire.”

It comes as part of Operation Raptor, which is the force’s drive to tackle crime and protect the public.

The team work round the clock to gather intelligence in their area, then apply to the courts for search warrants for addresses believed to be associated with crimes like drugs and gang activity.