Driver treated by paramedics after early morning two-car crash

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:11 AM May 24, 2021    Updated: 11:13 AM May 24, 2021
Police were called at around 6.45am this morning (May 24) after a Ford and Nissan car crashed on the A605 at Eastrea. 

A driver was treated by paramedics after an early morning two-car crash on a Cambridgeshire A-road, causing delays for commuters.  

The crash, involving a Ford and Nissan Navara car, happened at around 6.45am this morning (May 24) along the A605 in Eastrea, near Whittlesey.  

Photographs from the scene show the large clear-up operation, a recovery company can be seen clearing the blocked road of car debris.  

The damaged Ford car can also be seen in pictures, with extensive damage to the front end of the people carrier, leaving the bumper hanging off.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 6.47am today (May 24) with reports of a collision on the A605 in Eastrea. 

“The collision involved a Ford Focus and a Nissan Navara. 

“A man who was driving the Ford received minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene. 

“The Ford needed to be recovered and debris cleared from the road.”

