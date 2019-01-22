Drivers involved in two-car smash at Guyhirn roundabout walk away with no injuries, police confirm

Miraculously no-one was injured in this two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Miraculously no-one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the roadabout at Guyhirn on Saturday, January 19.

Police officers were called to the roundabout which connects the A141 March Road to the A47 at around 5.25pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It was a two vehicle collision, no injuries, but both vehicles blocked the road so would have caused disruption.

“It was not serious so details were exchanged between drivers. Traffic was held while the vehicles were removed from the carriageway.”