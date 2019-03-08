Two teachers from Chatteris complete the London Marathon - and for one of them it's a case of two marathons down, one to go

English teacher Laura Garlick and music teacher Gayna O'Rourke, both of Cromwell College, Chatteriis, show off their medals for completing the London Marathon. Picture; CROMWELL COLLEGE Archant

There are those who teach – and those who teach and run. Rather well as it turned out for two teachers from Chatteris.

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris had plenty of reason to cheer two of their teachers today – less than 24 hours after both had completed the London Marathon.

There were celebratory cheers for English teacher Laura Garlick and for music teacher Gayna O'Rourke.

Miss Garlick said she wanted to run the London Marathon after giving birth to her son. He would be proud of mum – she completed the course in 4 hours, 19 minutes, and along the way raising money for the British Lung Foundation.

Mrs O'Rourke not only did the London Marathon for Children with Cancer – finishing in 4 hours 57 minutes – but is a bit of an expert in these things, or at least becoming one. Three weeks ago she completed the Manchester Marathon.

But Mrs O'Rourke is not one to miss hitting the high notes – she's down to run the York Marathon too.

It will be the encore of a year in which she says she was determined to complete three marathons. Two down, one to go.