Coronavirus: Two deaths confirmed at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 16:07 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 20 March 2020

Archant

Two patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, who both tested positive for coronavirus, have died.

A hospital spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“Two male patients, one in their 60s and the other in his 70s, died on Tuesday March 17 and Wednesday 1March 18.

“Both were very unwell and had significant underlying health conditions. The patients are not related or connected to each other.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with both families during what is undoubtedly a difficult and distressing time.”

