Two people escaped unharmed after their car crashed into a river.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank on the B1098 at Stonea in the early hours of Saturday, January 22 after a car plunged into the river.

The two occupants of the vehicle managed to avoid any injury.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 2am on Saturday with reports of a car in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank.

“The occupants were taken home with no injuries.”

#sixteenfootbank closed between March and Wimblington due to an incident with emergency services on scene. — Fenland Police (@FenCops) January 22, 2022

Three fire crews, including two from Fenland, attended the incident later that morning to recover the car from the river.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 8.45am on Saturday, crews from Chatteris, Wisbech and Dogsthorpe were called to a road traffic collision on the B1098 near Stonea.

“The crews arrived to find a car in the water and recovered it to the river bank.

“No people were in the car.”