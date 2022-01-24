Two escape unhurt after car plunges into river
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Two people escaped unharmed after their car crashed into a river.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank on the B1098 at Stonea in the early hours of Saturday, January 22 after a car plunged into the river.
The two occupants of the vehicle managed to avoid any injury.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 2am on Saturday with reports of a car in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank.
“The occupants were taken home with no injuries.”
Three fire crews, including two from Fenland, attended the incident later that morning to recover the car from the river.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 8.45am on Saturday, crews from Chatteris, Wisbech and Dogsthorpe were called to a road traffic collision on the B1098 near Stonea.
“The crews arrived to find a car in the water and recovered it to the river bank.
“No people were in the car.”