West End Park in March and Main Road in Parson Drove have been revamped following a £60,000 investment from Fenland District Council. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Children are making the most of new and improved play equipment following a £60,000 makeover of two popular play parks in Fenland.

The play areas at West End Park in March and Main Road, Parson Drove have been revamped following the investment from Fenland District Council (FDC).

In West End, the area has been extended with four new attractions – a pendulum rope swing, a ‘you and me’ adult and child swing, a jumper square and a ‘WeHopper’ rocker.

The area’s rubber surface has also been replaced and new picnic benches are being installed shortly.

In Parson Drove, equipment has been removed and replaced with a tractor play structure, a four-man seesaw, carousel, swing with shell seat and somersault bars.

Cllr Peter Murphy pictured on the new WeHopper rocker at West End Park with Oscar Garford (5). - Credit: Fenland District Council

Testing out the new pendulum rope swing at West End Park are, from left, Cllr Peter Murphy, Cllr Jan French and Adam Garford, Think Communities Place Coordinator for Fenland at Cambridgeshire County Council. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Play areas are important community assets, so it’s important that we set money aside to keep them up to date, safe, and popular with families and children of all ages.”

Some of the new equipment at Parson Drove play area. - Credit: Fenland District Council