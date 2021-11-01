News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Play parks back in full swing following makeovers

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:50 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 2:51 PM November 1, 2021
West End Park in March and Main Road in Parson Drove have been revamped following a £60,000 investment

West End Park in March and Main Road in Parson Drove have been revamped following a £60,000 investment from Fenland District Council. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Children are making the most of new and improved play equipment following a £60,000 makeover of two popular play parks in Fenland. 

The play areas at West End Park in March and Main Road, Parson Drove have been revamped following the investment from Fenland District Council (FDC). 

In West End, the area has been extended with four new attractions – a pendulum rope swing, a ‘you and me’ adult and child swing, a jumper square and a ‘WeHopper’ rocker. 

The area’s rubber surface has also been replaced and new picnic benches are being installed shortly. 

In Parson Drove, equipment has been removed and replaced with a tractor play structure, a four-man seesaw, carousel, swing with shell seat and somersault bars. 

Cllr Peter Murphy pictured on the new WeHopper rocker at West End Park with Oscar Garford (5).

Cllr Peter Murphy pictured on the new WeHopper rocker at West End Park with Oscar Garford (5). - Credit: Fenland District Council

Testing out the new pendulum rope swing at West End Park are, from left, Cllr Peter Murphy, Cllr Jan French and Adam Garford

Testing out the new pendulum rope swing at West End Park are, from left, Cllr Peter Murphy, Cllr Jan French and Adam Garford, Think Communities Place Coordinator for Fenland at Cambridgeshire County Council. - Credit: Fenland District Council

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Play areas are important community assets, so it’s important that we set money aside to keep them up to date, safe, and popular with families and children of all ages.” 

Some of the new equipment at Parson Drove play area.

Some of the new equipment at Parson Drove play area. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Pictured at one of the new attractions at Parson Drove play area are from left, Hilary Buckby and Tania Cook

Pictured at one of the new attractions at Parson Drove play area are from left, Hilary Buckby and Tania Cook from Parson Drove Parish Council amenities committee, Cllr Peter Murphy, and district and parish councillor for Parson Drove, Cllr Gavin Booth. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Most Read

  1. 1 Bring back respect plea by funeral director  
  2. 2 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
  3. 3 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
  1. 4 Play parks back in full swing following makeovers
  2. 5 Cambridgeshire gets extra help to tackle rising Covid crisis
  3. 6 Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens
  4. 7 Councillor calls for sanctions against 'obvious wrongdoing' by builder
  5. 8 Driver seen bouncing up kerbs was nearly four times over drink-drive limit
  6. 9 Pedestrian dies at scene of A1 lorry crash
  7. 10 150 Addenbrooke's Hospital staff off sick or self-isolating
Fenland District Council
March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier

Cambs Live

Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Sol Clark jailed

Peterborough Crown Court

Drug dealer racially abused police officer

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner listen as shadow chancellor Ra

Cambs Live

Chatteris man charged over Angela Rayner death threats

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The two-vehicle crash happened in New Road, Chatteris, on Monday October 25.

Cambs Live

Person cut out of car after two-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon