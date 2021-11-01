Play parks back in full swing following makeovers
- Credit: Fenland District Council
Children are making the most of new and improved play equipment following a £60,000 makeover of two popular play parks in Fenland.
The play areas at West End Park in March and Main Road, Parson Drove have been revamped following the investment from Fenland District Council (FDC).
In West End, the area has been extended with four new attractions – a pendulum rope swing, a ‘you and me’ adult and child swing, a jumper square and a ‘WeHopper’ rocker.
The area’s rubber surface has also been replaced and new picnic benches are being installed shortly.
In Parson Drove, equipment has been removed and replaced with a tractor play structure, a four-man seesaw, carousel, swing with shell seat and somersault bars.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Play areas are important community assets, so it’s important that we set money aside to keep them up to date, safe, and popular with families and children of all ages.”
Most Read
- 1 Bring back respect plea by funeral director
- 2 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
- 3 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
- 4 Play parks back in full swing following makeovers
- 5 Cambridgeshire gets extra help to tackle rising Covid crisis
- 6 Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens
- 7 Councillor calls for sanctions against 'obvious wrongdoing' by builder
- 8 Driver seen bouncing up kerbs was nearly four times over drink-drive limit
- 9 Pedestrian dies at scene of A1 lorry crash
- 10 150 Addenbrooke's Hospital staff off sick or self-isolating