Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A141 head-on crash

PUBLISHED: 10:45 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 01 February 2019

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

The drivers of two cars involved in a head-on collision on the outskirts of March this morning were treated for burns and taken to hospital - one of the drivers has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Police say that at 5.57am all three emergency services were called the A141 March bypass after a two vehicle head on collision.

“Both vehicles caught fire during the incident,” said a police spokesman. “Two drivers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

One driver has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and other offences.

Recovery work is under way at scene and highways workers are being called to inspect the road for any damage.

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: “At 6am on Friday (February 1) two crews from March were called to a fire on the A141.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving two cars following a road traffic collision. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 7.30am.

“Two casualties were treated for burns at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.”

The road has now re-opened.

Did you witness this collision or the driving prior? Police would like to hear from you, please call 101 and quote incident 44 of 01/02/2019. #2445

