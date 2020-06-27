Two seriously injured after collision in the Fens

Two were seriously injured after a collision on the Doddington Road, Chatteris, near to its junction with the Forty Foot. Picture: POLICING FENLAND Archant

Two people were seriously injured in a collision that blocked the Forty Foot Bank road near Chatteris.

Police have been at the scene of the crash, which happened at the junction of Doddington Road and 40 Foot. Image: Policing Fenland Police have been at the scene of the crash, which happened at the junction of Doddington Road and 40 Foot. Image: Policing Fenland

The incident happened just after 4pm on Saturday at the junction with Doddington Road.

Police closed the road whilst ambulance crews arrived to release trapped and injured occupants from the cars.

A police spokesman said that two people were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, “with suspected serious injuries”.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this collision and both vehicles were recovered,” said the spokesman.

Did you witness this collision? Please call 101 and quote CAD number 392 of 27.06.20

Several people responded to the Policing Fenland Facebook page about the road conditions in that area.

“That is a very bad junction,” wrote one man. “It has a nasty blind spot to traffic coming along the main road, often quite fast.”

Another wrote that she had experienced “a few near misses with people pulling out of there myself, it’s a very awkward junction to see down the road from”.