Two seriously injured after collision in the Fens
PUBLISHED: 11:26 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 28 June 2020
Archant
Two people were seriously injured in a collision that blocked the Forty Foot Bank road near Chatteris.
The incident happened just after 4pm on Saturday at the junction with Doddington Road.
Police closed the road whilst ambulance crews arrived to release trapped and injured occupants from the cars.
A police spokesman said that two people were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, “with suspected serious injuries”.
“Enquiries are ongoing into this collision and both vehicles were recovered,” said the spokesman.
Did you witness this collision? Please call 101 and quote CAD number 392 of 27.06.20
Several people responded to the Policing Fenland Facebook page about the road conditions in that area.
“That is a very bad junction,” wrote one man. “It has a nasty blind spot to traffic coming along the main road, often quite fast.”
Another wrote that she had experienced “a few near misses with people pulling out of there myself, it’s a very awkward junction to see down the road from”.
