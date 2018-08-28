Advanced search

Two drivers seriously injured - one arrested on suspicion of drug driving - in head on collision on A141 on outskirts of March

PUBLISHED: 08:40 01 February 2019

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Archant

The drivers of two cars involved in a head on collision on the outskirts of March are in hospital with serious injuries – one of the drivers has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Police say that at 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called the A141 March bypass after a two vehicle head on collision.

“Both vehicles caught fire during the incident,” said a police spokesman. “Two drivers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

One driver has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and other offences.

Recovery work is under way at scene and highways workers are being called to inspect the road for any damage.

The road has remained closed.

Did you witness this collision or the driving prior? Police would like to hear from you, please call 101 and quote incident 44 of 01/02/2019. #2445

