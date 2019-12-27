Two men arrested at Peterborough United match after alleged racist behaviour

Two men were arrested after alleged racist behaviour at Peterborough United's match on Boxing Day. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Archant

Two men were arrested during Peterborough United's home match against Doncaster Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (December 26).

The men, both aged 22 and from Doncaster, were arrested outside the stadium on London Road.

One man was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a football banning order and racial chanting at a football match.

The other man was arrested on suspicion of racial chanting at a football match.

They were both taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and have since been released under investigation.

Peterborough succumbed to only their second home league defeat of the campaign after a 3-0 reverse to Doncaster in Sky Bet League One.

Ex-Posh player Kieran Sadlier struck twice against his former employers, with Ben Whiteman adding the gloss to a fine away performance as the hosts now sit fourth in the table.

Darren Ferguson's men travel to Rotherham United on Sunday.