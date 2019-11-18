Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland. PCs Nicola Coaker and Ryan Windass graduated today (November 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two new officers will be on the beat in Fenland as they joined the ranks of Cambridgeshire Police today (November 18).

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland. PC Nicola Coaker graduated today (November 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

PCs Nicola Coaker and Ryan Windass graduated in front of proud friends and family after successfully completing their 16-week training.

The officers took part in the latest passing out parade at force headquarters in Huntingdon before being inspected by Chief Constable Nick Dean.

Among the 14 new officers were a former antiques dealer, mushroom buyer, McDonald's manager, fitness manager and bar team leader.

It was the force's seventh passing out parade of the year, bringing the total number of new recruits since July to 90.

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland. PC Ryan Windass graduated today (November 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Speaking at the ceremony Mr Dean congratulated the graduates, telling them: "You have all done tremendously well from when you first forwarded your applications to the constabulary.

"Being a police officer is not just about holding a warrant card, it's about having a vocation. You can no longer walk on by - your job is to investigate and where appropriate, act."

The force is continuing its search for new constables and you can apply online.

