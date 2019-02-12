Two rescued by firefighters after two-car crash on A142

Two people were rescued from their cars after a crash on the A142 near Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Two people were rescued from their cars after a crash on the A142 near Chatteris.

Firefighters from Wisbech and Chatteris arrived at the scene, which involved two cars, with a casualty trapped in each vehicle.

The incident happened at 4.36pm yesterday (March 6).

A Cambridgeshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “We used specialist equipment to release both casualties, who were left in the care of the ambulance service, before returning to their stations by 4.57pm.”

Just over an hour later a lorry ended up in a ditch on the same stretch of road.

Police attended and the road was closed while the recovery took place.

“There were no reports of injuries,” said a police spokesman.