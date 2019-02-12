Two rescued by firefighters after two-car crash on A142
PUBLISHED: 12:59 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 07 March 2019
Two people were rescued from their cars after a crash on the A142 near Chatteris.
Firefighters from Wisbech and Chatteris arrived at the scene, which involved two cars, with a casualty trapped in each vehicle.
The incident happened at 4.36pm yesterday (March 6).
A Cambridgeshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “We used specialist equipment to release both casualties, who were left in the care of the ambulance service, before returning to their stations by 4.57pm.”
Just over an hour later a lorry ended up in a ditch on the same stretch of road.
Police attended and the road was closed while the recovery took place.
“There were no reports of injuries,” said a police spokesman.