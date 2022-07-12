Two seriously injured in head-on A142 crash

The incident occurred on the A142, near Mepal.Go - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been seriously injured following a head-on crash on the A142, near Mepal.

The incident, which occurred at around 10.40pm on Sunday (July 10), involved a silver Renault Megane and a silver Renault Clio.

The driver of the Renault Clio was a 24-year-old man from Little Downham, whilst the Renault Megane was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Willingham.

Both drivers were taken to Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, where they are being treated for the serious injuries that they sustained.

No other individuals were involved in the incident.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen either the Megane or the Clio in the build-up to this collision.”

Anyone with information concerning the incident can report it online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 527 of Sunday July 10.