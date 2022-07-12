News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Two seriously injured in head-on A142 crash

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:30 AM July 12, 2022
The A142 near Mepal, with trees and hedges either side.

The incident occurred on the A142, near Mepal.Go - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been seriously injured following a head-on crash on the A142, near Mepal.

The incident, which occurred at around 10.40pm on Sunday (July 10), involved a silver Renault Megane and a silver Renault Clio.

The driver of the Renault Clio was a  24-year-old man from Little Downham, whilst the Renault Megane was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Willingham.

Both drivers were taken to Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, where they are being treated for the serious injuries that they sustained.

No other individuals were involved in the incident.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen either the Megane or the Clio in the build-up to this collision.”

Anyone with information concerning the incident can report it online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 527 of Sunday July 10.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
Cambridgeshire Highways
Sutton News

Don't Miss

Two postcode lottery employees in red jackets.

Postcode Lottery

Three March locals win £30k each on Postcode Lottery

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Recent photo of progress on the new crossing at Kings Dyke

Cambridgeshire County Council

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturd

Cambridgeshire County Council | Gallery

First photos of £32m Kings Dyke crossing that opens on Monday

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A police officer on the phone, facing away from camera.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man assaulted partner and police officers in March

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon