Published: 4:02 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM September 20, 2021

Two stags escaped from a farm in Grange Road, March, overnight. - Credit: POLICE

Two stags escaped overnight from a deer farm in March.

The stags were reported missing this afternoon (Monday September 20) from a farm in Grange Road, March, near the A141.

A spokesperson for Fenland police has said: “Residents of March – you can be forgiven today for thinking Christmas has come early.

“If you see them, please help reunite them with their owners by calling Linda on 07947 373201.”

Motorists are being urged to reduce their speed on the nearby bypass (A141 between Knight’s End Road and the Mill Hill roundabout) until they are found.

People are already commenting on Fenland police’s post, with news of possible sightings.