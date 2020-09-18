Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Whittlesey collision
PUBLISHED: 09:47 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 18 September 2020
Archant
A motorcyclist was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Whittlesey.
Cambridgeshire police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Magpas Air Ambulance were called to Eastgate following a collision between a motorcycle and a Fiat Punto on Thursday, September 17.
The rider, a man in his 70s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but there are no further details on the condition of the driver.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 4.48pm yesterday afternoon by the ambulance service with reports of a collision in Eastgate, Whittlesey, involving a black Triumph motorcycle and a blue Fiat Punto.
“The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries to his leg/foot.
“There is no mention of any other injured parties.”
If you have more information on the collision, call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 334 of September 17.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.