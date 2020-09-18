Advanced search

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Whittlesey collision

PUBLISHED: 09:47 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 18 September 2020

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke�s Hospital in Cambridge after colliding with a car on Eastgate, Whittlesey. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke�s Hospital in Cambridge after colliding with a car on Eastgate, Whittlesey. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Archant

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Whittlesey.

Cambridgeshire police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Magpas Air Ambulance were called to Eastgate following a collision between a motorcycle and a Fiat Punto on Thursday, September 17.

The rider, a man in his 70s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but there are no further details on the condition of the driver.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 4.48pm yesterday afternoon by the ambulance service with reports of a collision in Eastgate, Whittlesey, involving a black Triumph motorcycle and a blue Fiat Punto.

“The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries to his leg/foot.

“There is no mention of any other injured parties.”

If you have more information on the collision, call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 334 of September 17.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for an estate with 1,200 homes in March revealed

Proposals for 1,200 homes in West March have been outlined in an early report about the development. Pictures: RPS Group's Environmental Statement Scoping Report for West March / Google Street View

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for an estate with 1,200 homes in March revealed

Proposals for 1,200 homes in West March have been outlined in an early report about the development. Pictures: RPS Group's Environmental Statement Scoping Report for West March / Google Street View

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Cambs Times

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Whittlesey collision

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke�s Hospital in Cambridge after colliding with a car on Eastgate, Whittlesey. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Academy headteacher addresses online rumours of positive pupil Covid-19 cases

The headteacher of Neale-Wade Academy in March has addressed online rumours suggesting the school had positive cases of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/NealeWade

Dispersal order for part of Wisbech after night of violent ‘bikes and broomsticks’ clashes between rival groups

A grainy image of the violent clashes in Wisbech last night contrasting with the tranquility of the area taken earlier today. Picture; FACEBOOK/ARCHANT

Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris show support for good causes with donations

The Chatteris Midsummer Festival, Active Fenland and the St Wendreda’s Church Bellringers will receive £250 in the latest round of funding from Jack’s supermarket. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rescue dog awarded Blue Peter badge for work to help fearful children

RSCPA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington rescued Staffordshire bull terrier Bonzai in January 2018 when his owners were unable to look after him. He has since been awarded a Blue Peter badge for his work helping children overcome their fears of dogs. He is pictured with new owner Emma and her children Maisie and Jake. Picture: RSPCA