Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Whittlesey collision

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke�s Hospital in Cambridge after colliding with a car on Eastgate, Whittlesey. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Whittlesey.

Cambridgeshire police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Magpas Air Ambulance were called to Eastgate following a collision between a motorcycle and a Fiat Punto on Thursday, September 17.

The rider, a man in his 70s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but there are no further details on the condition of the driver.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 4.48pm yesterday afternoon by the ambulance service with reports of a collision in Eastgate, Whittlesey, involving a black Triumph motorcycle and a blue Fiat Punto.

“The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries to his leg/foot.

“There is no mention of any other injured parties.”

If you have more information on the collision, call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 334 of September 17.

