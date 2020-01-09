Advanced search

Elderly people in March bungalows left without TV all Christmas have communal aerial repaired two weeks later

09 January, 2020 - 10:53
Elderly people in 40 bungalows in March left without TV all Christmas due to broken communal aerial. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Elderly people in 40 bungalows in March left without TV all Christmas due to broken communal aerial. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

Elderly people in retirement bungalows in March who were without TV for the entire Christmas period only had their communal aerial fixed yesterday (January 8).

TV signals disappeared four days before Christmas in Springfield Avenue with Clarion Housing visiting on Christmas Eve to reinstate a new box.

But the problem was not resolved, meaning that around 40 bungalows were without TV throughout Christmas.

Deborah Blanc whose 83-year-old mother-in-law, Bridget, was affected, said a Clarion representative visited on Tuesday and Wednesday to resolve the issue.

She said: "It went on for too long - especially with it being the Christmas break too."

A Clarion spokesperson said: "We first received a report of a TV aerial issue on December 23 which, to our knowledge, was only affecting one property.

You may also want to watch:

"On January 2 we received information the whole scheme was affected and our contractor has scheduled more time on site on January 8, when they were already booked to attend, to assess and fix the issue.

"We appreciate this has been inconvenient for residents and we worked with the contractor to ensure a resolution as quickly as possible."

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cambridgeshire’s acting police and crime commissioner Ray Bisby poses three questions to win budget support

Ray Bisby taking over in December as the acting PCC. The taking of the oath was overseen by Justice of the Peace, Benjamyn Damazer JP DL (pictured).

Arsonists set fire to car in field close to B1101 in Friday Bridge

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Elderly people in March bungalows left without TV all Christmas have communal aerial repaired two weeks later

Elderly people in 40 bungalows in March left without TV all Christmas due to broken communal aerial. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Freemasons across Cambridgeshire raise thousands for Christmas appeal

Freemasons in Cambridgeshire helped raise £7,500 to support a Christmas appeal. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON

Huge cannabis factory discovered inside house in Chatteris - estimated to be worth up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists