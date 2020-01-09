Elderly people in March bungalows left without TV all Christmas have communal aerial repaired two weeks later

Elderly people in 40 bungalows in March left without TV all Christmas due to broken communal aerial. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Elderly people in retirement bungalows in March who were without TV for the entire Christmas period only had their communal aerial fixed yesterday (January 8).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

TV signals disappeared four days before Christmas in Springfield Avenue with Clarion Housing visiting on Christmas Eve to reinstate a new box.

But the problem was not resolved, meaning that around 40 bungalows were without TV throughout Christmas.

Deborah Blanc whose 83-year-old mother-in-law, Bridget, was affected, said a Clarion representative visited on Tuesday and Wednesday to resolve the issue.

She said: "It went on for too long - especially with it being the Christmas break too."

A Clarion spokesperson said: "We first received a report of a TV aerial issue on December 23 which, to our knowledge, was only affecting one property.

You may also want to watch:

"On January 2 we received information the whole scheme was affected and our contractor has scheduled more time on site on January 8, when they were already booked to attend, to assess and fix the issue.

"We appreciate this has been inconvenient for residents and we worked with the contractor to ensure a resolution as quickly as possible."