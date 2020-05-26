Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

A man died today in a two-car collision that has seen two women arrested on suspicion of causing his death and of suspected kidnapping.

Police remain at the scene of the collision in Southgate Way, Peterborough.

The collision, which involved a Vauxhall Astra and Mercedes Sprinter, happened at about 1.40am today (May 26).

Officers and paramedics attended, but despite their best efforts a man in his 40s who was a passenger in the Astra died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area before emergency services arrived.

Two women aged 27 and 35, who are believed to have been in the Astra have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and kidnap. They are both currently receiving hospital treatment for serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

Three men aged 24, 37 and 41 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody. Two of the men are from Peterborough and the third is of no known address.

The road is closed, and an investigation is ongoing.

