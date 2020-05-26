Advanced search

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 11:33 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 26 May 2020

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

A man died today in a two-car collision that has seen two women arrested on suspicion of causing his death and of suspected kidnapping.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police remain at the scene of the collision in Southgate Way, Peterborough.

The collision, which involved a Vauxhall Astra and Mercedes Sprinter, happened at about 1.40am today (May 26).

Officers and paramedics attended, but despite their best efforts a man in his 40s who was a passenger in the Astra died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area before emergency services arrived.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Two women aged 27 and 35, who are believed to have been in the Astra have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and kidnap. They are both currently receiving hospital treatment for serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

Three men aged 24, 37 and 41 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody. Two of the men are from Peterborough and the third is of no known address.

The road is closed, and an investigation is ongoing.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Nearly £5,000 raised in 72 hours to help family who lost their uninsured home to fire

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

Explosive experts blow up war time bomb found in the Fens

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Photos pose the question: Did boxer Amir Khan break social distancing rules?

Boxer Amir Khan on his charity mission to Peterborough where social distancing regulations were clearly not being strictly observed. Picture: ARCHANT

More than one hundred people arrested in relation to production of drug offences during lock-down in Cambs

580 cannabis plants were discovered in Hardwick

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Nearly £5,000 raised in 72 hours to help family who lost their uninsured home to fire

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

Explosive experts blow up war time bomb found in the Fens

Explosive experts were called to deal with an old wartime bomb found in the Fens. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Photos pose the question: Did boxer Amir Khan break social distancing rules?

Boxer Amir Khan on his charity mission to Peterborough where social distancing regulations were clearly not being strictly observed. Picture: ARCHANT

More than one hundred people arrested in relation to production of drug offences during lock-down in Cambs

580 cannabis plants were discovered in Hardwick

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Staff form guard of honour for rugby man Stacy after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital formed a guard of honour for Stacy Mould after he recovered from coronavirus. Picture: NORTH WEST ANGLIA NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Photos pose the question: Did boxer Amir Khan break social distancing rules?

Boxer Amir Khan on his charity mission to Peterborough where social distancing regulations were clearly not being strictly observed. Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Ball shining rule ‘will give batsmen advantage’

Australia's Mitchell Starc during a nets session

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS
Drive 24