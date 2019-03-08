Advanced search

Talented youngsters receive coveted Chatteris Tennis Club award

PUBLISHED: 10:16 31 July 2019

Two youngsters from Chatteris Tennis Club recently received the coveted Julie Wing Junior Coaching Award for their services to the club's coaching setup. From left: Francis Antonio, one of the winners; Dave Wing, who presented the award and fellow award recipient, Rosie Fox. Picture: CHATTERIS TENNIS CLUB

Two youngsters from Chatteris Tennis Club have been recognised for their talents with a special award.

Chatteris Tennis Club are currently running junior coaching sessions and recently held a successful junior coaching tournament, which attracted a record attendance. Picture: CHATTERIS TENNIS CLUBChatteris Tennis Club are currently running junior coaching sessions and recently held a successful junior coaching tournament, which attracted a record attendance. Picture: CHATTERIS TENNIS CLUB

Rosie Fox and Francis Antonio were presented with the Julie Wing Junior Coaching Award at the club's annual junior coaching tournament recently for their services on and off the court.

A junior coach in recent years, Rosie regularly holds coaching sessions attended by her family, including her mother Katy who has previously won the award before her playing career was cut short due to an accident.

Dave Wing, presenting the accolade, described Rosie as an outstanding role model for young ladies aiming to take their first steps in the sport.

In a change to normal procedure after judges could not decide on one winner, Francis (15) also received the same award having attended coaching sessions for several years and demonstrating an exceptional rise in his playing ability.

Francis has also been invited to play on club nights with adult members, was runner-up at the club's flagship Priddey Cup mixed doubles tournament and was due to make his senior league debut for the club's Men's C team.

Both Rosie and Francis will now benefit from four one-to-one, one hour coaching sessions from club coach, Lisa Kennedy.

The junior coaching tournament attracted a record attendance, which featured over 30 players aged five and above with many participants receiving special awards for their performances.

Winners of the individual junior tournaments were: Krillen Millwood, Louise Gardner, Samuel Clews, Archie Ronald and Liam Garcia.

Tony Brown won the adults in coaching tournament, which preceded the junior event.

Beforehand, the club held a 'Come & Try Tennis for Free' community event with over 80 people attending in pristine conditions.

Club members were also on hand to offer insight to people of all ages into the pleasures that tennis can provide.

Coaching sessions resume on September 8 after the school holidays, with many families expressing their interest by signing up to the Special Summer Holiday Family Membership, which the club introduced earlier this year.

To learn more on what Chatteris Tennis Club can offer or for more information, visit https://www.chatteristennis.com.

