Published: 10:42 AM June 30, 2021

MP Steve Barclay met with members of the Tydd St Giles Women's Institute and Isle of Ely Federation president Beryl Brooks who yarn bombed the village sign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Yarn bombing

I met with members of the Tydd St Giles Women's Institute and Isle of Ely Federation president Beryl Brooks who have yarn bombed the village sign.

The work that has been put into this is brilliant and I was especially impressed by the knitted bird and bird's nest.

Other WI's across the constituency have bombed the railings at Peckover House, the town bridge in March and the clock tower in Doddington.

Well done to all those that have done this to brighten up North East Cambridgeshire.

MP Steve Barclay