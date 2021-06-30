Women's Institute's 'brilliant' yarn bombing impresses MP
Published: 10:42 AM June 30, 2021
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Yarn bombing
I met with members of the Tydd St Giles Women's Institute and Isle of Ely Federation president Beryl Brooks who have yarn bombed the village sign.
The work that has been put into this is brilliant and I was especially impressed by the knitted bird and bird's nest.
Other WI's across the constituency have bombed the railings at Peckover House, the town bridge in March and the clock tower in Doddington.
Well done to all those that have done this to brighten up North East Cambridgeshire.
You may also want to watch:
MP Steve Barclay
Most Read
- 1 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
- 2 Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder
- 3 Missing racing pigeons found in Ireland after mystery disappearance
- 4 Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon
- 5 Council retains staff in city because of public transport links to new HQ
- 6 Massive sinkhole appears on busy road
- 7 Person freed from car after ditch crash
- 8 Drink-driver ‘nearly hit’ police car before failing blowing twice the limit
- 9 Fly-tippers dump a caravan along Fenland road
- 10 Drink-drive charge in Ramsey for man with 'child asleep in car'
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus