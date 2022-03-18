Residents in Peterborough snapped pictures of the mural as it was finished. - Credit: Terry Harris

An "incredible" mural painted in the colours of Ukraine's flag to help promote peace and unity has appeared on a shop in Cambridgeshire.

The artwork can be seen on the side of Millfield Convenience Store on Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

It shows a white dove breaking through some chains, with two open hands painted in Ukrainian flag colours.

Below the dove is another pair of hands painted in a Palestinian flag.

A drone shot of the huge mural street artist Nathan Murdoch self-funded. - Credit: Terry Harris





The outstanding mural was painted in only two days and was entirely self-funded by skilled artist Nathan, Streets Arts Hire Ltd.

The impressive mural took only two days to complete. - Credit: Terry Harris

Nathan Murdoch said: "This piece is not about war or hate, for any country or people.

"This is about finding peace in all places that need it. Thanks to my guy Shaiaid and Zaffer for help making this happen."

Residents loved the mural calling it "incredible" and "truly amazing".

A close up photo showing the skill and time Nathan puts in to each of his pieces. - Credit: Terry Harris

Award-winning street artist Nathan Murdoch has also painted other murals to promote peace and understanding.

His work includes one for Black Lives Matter, depicting two hands forming a heart: one black and one white.