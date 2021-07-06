Young invincibles bow out on a high with cup triumph
- Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography
A youth football coach whose side remain unbeaten after two years has labelled his team’s cup victory as “the icing on the cake”.
March Town Athletic under 16s won 6-5 on penalties against Deeping Rangers to lift the Peterborough & District League U16 Knockout Cup, having been reduced to 10 men.
Mark Jones, coach and chairman at March Town Athletic, has led the team through from under 7s and has seen them win several league honours.
But the cup final was to be the team’s last act under the club banner, before they become Huntingdon Town under 18s next season as March Town already have an under 18s squad.
“We have not been beaten in two years, so we are a strong team and have worked hard,” Mark said.
“I think the boys deserve it and it’s fantastic to win something before the boys move on. For our last season at March Town Athletic, this is the icing on the cake.
“This success is the baseline I want all the teams to get to, to play good football and be comfortable on the ball.
“If I can get all the teams playing like that, that is good enough for me.”
March Town Athletic would like to thank sponsors Village Glass & Glazing Ltd and Clovelly House for their support.