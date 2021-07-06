News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Young invincibles bow out on a high with cup triumph

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:16 PM July 6, 2021   
March Town Athletic Under 16s winners of Peterborough League Cup

The March Town Athletic Under 16s squad that won the Peterborough & District Youth League U16 Knockout Cup against Deeping Rangers. March won 6-5 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. Goalscorers were Fred Fisher, Jake Nicholson and Craig Siziba. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

A youth football coach whose side remain unbeaten after two years has labelled his team’s cup victory as “the icing on the cake”. 

March Town Athletic under 16s won 6-5 on penalties against Deeping Rangers to lift the Peterborough & District League U16 Knockout Cup, having been reduced to 10 men. 

Mark Jones, coach and chairman at March Town Athletic, has led the team through from under 7s and has seen them win several league honours. 

But the cup final was to be the team’s last act under the club banner, before they become Huntingdon Town under 18s next season as March Town already have an under 18s squad. 

“We have not been beaten in two years, so we are a strong team and have worked hard,” Mark said. 

“I think the boys deserve it and it’s fantastic to win something before the boys move on. For our last season at March Town Athletic, this is the icing on the cake.   

March Town Athletic Under 16s vs Deeping Rangers Under 16s

The March Town Athletic Under 16s squad that won the Peterborough & District Youth League U16 Knockout Cup against Deeping Rangers. March won 6-5 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. Goalscorers were Fred Fisher, Jake Nicholson and Craig Siziba. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

“This success is the baseline I want all the teams to get to, to play good football and be comfortable on the ball. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
  2. 2 MP wants to keep rail bridge off list of UK's ‘most bashed’ 
  3. 3 BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
  1. 4 Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres
  2. 5 Villager 'totally overwhelmed' after success of defibrillator fundraiser
  3. 6 Late foster carer’s family says ‘thank you’ for donations to help her sons
  4. 7 Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police
  5. 8 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
  6. 9 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  7. 10 Motor cyclist injured after slipping on oil spill 

“If I can get all the teams playing like that, that is good enough for me.” 

March Town Athletic would like to thank sponsors Village Glass & Glazing Ltd and Clovelly House for their support. 

March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drivers will be charged a £100 deposit fee to use the Pay at Pump machines.

£100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon