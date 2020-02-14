Advanced search

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 14 February 2020

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Dozens of estates left by people in Cambridgeshire are currently unclaimed. Check our tables to see if your surname is on the list - you could be due thousands of pounds.

HM Treasury takes care of people's homes and estates when someone has died without making a will or has no named next-of-kin.

The government then produces a spreadsheet, which is updated daily, showing the legacies that have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

Some of the names have been on the list for years and the vast majority are believed to be people who died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors or single people.

If your surname is on the list it's worth checking your family tree to see if any of the unclaimed estates could have belonged to a relative.

The government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate and you'll be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

You might also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

However, if you are not a relative you can still apply for a grant from the estate - for example if you lived together or once cared for them.

To find out more about making a claim visit the government's website.

Most Read

Nine-year-old boy in critical condition after ‘dad’ flips van into River Nene in suspected drug-fuelled crash

A nine-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a suspected drug-fuelled crash which saw a van flip into the River Nene. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Hundreds of paint pots stacked outside community recycling centre are a danger say residents

Stacks of paint outside Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network – CCORRN in March have been branded a danger but the charity - which has seen donations more than double – is “confident that the issue will be resolved within the month”. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ex publican fined £2,000 for hygiene offences says if ‘the council wants to get you get, they will get you’

George's March. Children in Need Left: Dave

Most Read

Nine-year-old boy in critical condition after ‘dad’ flips van into River Nene in suspected drug-fuelled crash

A nine-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a suspected drug-fuelled crash which saw a van flip into the River Nene. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Hundreds of paint pots stacked outside community recycling centre are a danger say residents

Stacks of paint outside Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network – CCORRN in March have been branded a danger but the charity - which has seen donations more than double – is “confident that the issue will be resolved within the month”. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ex publican fined £2,000 for hygiene offences says if ‘the council wants to get you get, they will get you’

George's March. Children in Need Left: Dave

Latest from the Cambs Times

Jacob Rees-Mogg turns out to be ‘the chosen one’ by card-carrying Tory members in the Fens as they welcome him to the stage of the Angles Theatre, Wisbech

Jacob Rees-Mogg in Wisbech to address Tory Party supporters. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Extinction Rebellion protesters wreak havoc at Cambridge City Council budget meeting

Extinction Rebellion protesters caused chaos after they staged an ‘all-night occupation’ at Cambridge City Council’s budget meeting. Pictures: BEN HATTON

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Fen Tiger sculpture crafted by apprentices to overlook the Fens at Chatteris park

Fen Tiger sculpture crafted by apprentices to overlook the Fens at Chatteris park. Picture: METALCRAFT TWITTER

Steve Barclay hosts election victory part in Wisbech with guest of honour Jacob Rees-Mogg

Stephen Barclay (left) and Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg arriving at Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24