An uninsured driver ditched a bag of cannabis before running away from police, leaving his five-year-old son behind all on Christmas Day.

Aaron Spencer, 29, was seen by police driving a Vauxhall Astra van erratically in Markham Close, Cambridge, at around 12.10pm on December 25.

When he was eventually stopped, he handed a bag of cannabis to the officer, but then ran off leaving his child behind.

As a result, officers made urgent referrals to partner agencies in relation to the child’s welfare.

Following the incident, shocked officers posted a description of what happened on Twitter, resulting in significant local media interest.

Spencer, of Kings Hedges Road, Cambridge, was interviewed on December 29.

He claimed he had received the cannabis as a present in a Christmas card and admitted not having a valid driving licence or insurance.

On Thursday, March 25, at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

At the same hearing he was disqualified from driving for a year. He was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

PC Steph Corletto said: “Spencer’s behaviour that day was both shocking and selfish.

“To run from the police to in an attempt to avoid prosecution is unacceptable, but to do so and abandon your young child on Christmas Day is unbelievable.”