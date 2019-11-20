Advanced search

Donate unwanted glasses at March opticians to help those less fortunate in Africa

PUBLISHED: 11:53 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 20 November 2019

Residents in March are being asked to donate their unwanted spectacles to be recycled for less fortunate people in Africa. Picture: ARCHANT

Residents in March are being asked to donate their unwanted spectacles to be recycled for less fortunate people in Africa. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Residents in March are being asked to donate their unwanted spectacles to be recycled for less fortunate people in Africa.

The 'Lions Recycle for Sight' campaign sees glasses collected by Lions across the UK before being sent to Medico France in Le Havre.

At Medico France, spectacles from all over Europe are washed and cleaned before being sorted, graded and then placed in plastic wallets.

They are then sent to clubs in Africa, who manage the distribution to those people who need them.

The Lions Club of March has taken an active part in the project for several years.

They cannot recycle the cases but do ask that glasses wrapped in an envelope to protect them.

You may also want to watch:

You can leave them at the following locations at any time during their opening hours:

Coley Opticians

Harrisons Opticians

Selby and Taylor Opticians, March and Chatteris.

Bowsers Solicitors March

St Peters Church

Please get in touch with March Lions by contacting the club sectary Derek Rutter on 01354 651892 or email derek@rutter.force9.co.uk

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Station Road, March

Station Road in March where a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Picture: Google Maps

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he’s now off to crown court for sentencing

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Three-course dinner where ‘clothes are optional’ is coming to Cambridgeshire this chilly winter season

Three-course meal where clothes are an option is coming to Cambridgeshire this cold winter season. Picture: PEXELS/File (For Illustrative Purposes)

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland. PCs Nicola Coaker and Ryan Windass graduated today (November 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Station Road, March

Station Road in March where a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Picture: Google Maps

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he’s now off to crown court for sentencing

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Three-course dinner where ‘clothes are optional’ is coming to Cambridgeshire this chilly winter season

Three-course meal where clothes are an option is coming to Cambridgeshire this cold winter season. Picture: PEXELS/File (For Illustrative Purposes)

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland. PCs Nicola Coaker and Ryan Windass graduated today (November 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

More than £1,000 raised for football club manager and player who is recovering well after heart attack during league game

£1,165 has been raised for Matt Powell, player/manager of March Academy Reserves, who is recovering extremely well after he suffered a heart attack during an away match against Chatteris Town As in a Cambridgeshire County League game on Saturday (November 9). Picture: GOFUNDME

Vintage fire engine that saw service in March before the war and then headed off to Ely is sold on eBay for £14,000

The 1934 Leyland Cub fire engine that saw service in March and Ely before being bought and restored by an enthusiast is for sale on eBay. Picture; CHRIS PEARSON

Donate unwanted glasses at March opticians to help those less fortunate in Africa

Residents in March are being asked to donate their unwanted spectacles to be recycled for less fortunate people in Africa. Picture: ARCHANT

North Bank Road in Whittlesey has re-opened after water levels drop and heavy rainfall in the Fens stops

North Bank Road in Whittlesey has re-opened after it was forced shut due to flooding. Picture: Cambs Cops/Terry Harris

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published. Picture: GEOFF HASTINGS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists