Residents in March are being asked to donate their unwanted spectacles to be recycled for less fortunate people in Africa.

The 'Lions Recycle for Sight' campaign sees glasses collected by Lions across the UK before being sent to Medico France in Le Havre.

At Medico France, spectacles from all over Europe are washed and cleaned before being sorted, graded and then placed in plastic wallets.

They are then sent to clubs in Africa, who manage the distribution to those people who need them.

The Lions Club of March has taken an active part in the project for several years.

They cannot recycle the cases but do ask that glasses wrapped in an envelope to protect them.

You can leave them at the following locations at any time during their opening hours:

Coley Opticians

Harrisons Opticians

Selby and Taylor Opticians, March and Chatteris.

Bowsers Solicitors March

St Peters Church

Please get in touch with March Lions by contacting the club sectary Derek Rutter on 01354 651892 or email derek@rutter.force9.co.uk