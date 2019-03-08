Cambridgeshire County Council owned property company to develop council owned land in March for up to 100 homes

Hereward Hall, March. Land next to the county counciil HQ is being developed for housing by This Land Ltd, the commercial wing of the concil. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS Archant

Three housing schemes in March - on land owned by the county council - are to be developed for up to 100 homes.

The county council's commercial arm, This Land Ltd, hope to build 52 homes on the former council depot to the east of Norwood Road.

They also plan 20 homes on land west of Hereward Hall, the council's local HQ, and a further 21 homes on the former depot off Queens Street.

Deputy council leader Roger Hickford, a non executive director of This Land Ltd, revealed in May that the company has acquired 26 sites in Cambridgeshire since April 2018 and that 24 of these sites were from the land holdings of the county council for £67m.

He revealed that the county council was loaning the cash needed to This Land Ltd and pointed out that so far the council has earned over £2.5m in interest to date, and will generate in excess of £4.5m interest income annually in future years.

Cllr Hickford said: "These developments are predicted to add 1,700 homes in Cambridgeshire over the next 7-8 years subject to the planning process."

A public drop-in session for those interested is being held on July 17 from 3pm to 8pm at March library.

This Land says the consultations will help shape the final designs for the three developments.

Managing director David Gelling said: "Community engagement is at the heart of our fresh, innovative and customer-led approach.

"Because the three sites are within close proximity of each other, we feel it is important that the community can view and provide feedback on all three draft plans at the same time.

"We're looking forward to sharing our draft proposals for these sites and listening to everyone's thoughts as we develop our plans further."

Members of the project team will be available at the event to discuss the proposals and answer questions. All feedback will be considered and plans will be finalised before individual planning applications are submitted to Fenland District Council in the autumn.

If local residents are unable to attend the engagement event, they will be able to view the proposals and provide feedback via the project website www.yoursay-thisland.co.uk/march which will be updated following the event and as plans progress. Feedback is invited by August 5.