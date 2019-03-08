Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cambridgeshire County Council owned property company to develop council owned land in March for up to 100 homes

PUBLISHED: 12:58 15 July 2019

Hereward Hall, March. Land next to the county counciil HQ is being developed for housing by This Land Ltd, the commercial wing of the concil. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Hereward Hall, March. Land next to the county counciil HQ is being developed for housing by This Land Ltd, the commercial wing of the concil. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Archant

Three housing schemes in March - on land owned by the county council - are to be developed for up to 100 homes.

The county council's commercial arm, This Land Ltd, hope to build 52 homes on the former council depot to the east of Norwood Road.

They also plan 20 homes on land west of Hereward Hall, the council's local HQ, and a further 21 homes on the former depot off Queens Street.

Deputy council leader Roger Hickford, a non executive director of This Land Ltd, revealed in May that the company has acquired 26 sites in Cambridgeshire since April 2018 and that 24 of these sites were from the land holdings of the county council for £67m.

He revealed that the county council was loaning the cash needed to This Land Ltd and pointed out that so far the council has earned over £2.5m in interest to date, and will generate in excess of £4.5m interest income annually in future years.

Cllr Hickford said: "These developments are predicted to add 1,700 homes in Cambridgeshire over the next 7-8 years subject to the planning process."

You may also want to watch:

A public drop-in session for those interested is being held on July 17 from 3pm to 8pm at March library.

This Land says the consultations will help shape the final designs for the three developments.

Managing director David Gelling said: "Community engagement is at the heart of our fresh, innovative and customer-led approach.

"Because the three sites are within close proximity of each other, we feel it is important that the community can view and provide feedback on all three draft plans at the same time.

"We're looking forward to sharing our draft proposals for these sites and listening to everyone's thoughts as we develop our plans further."

Members of the project team will be available at the event to discuss the proposals and answer questions. All feedback will be considered and plans will be finalised before individual planning applications are submitted to Fenland District Council in the autumn.

If local residents are unable to attend the engagement event, they will be able to view the proposals and provide feedback via the project website www.yoursay-thisland.co.uk/march which will be updated following the event and as plans progress. Feedback is invited by August 5.

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

King’s Dyke crisis: Escalating costs, issues with construction, dispute over final bill but does the problem and solution lie in the soil?

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings). Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

LETTER: Future of March must include making more of St Wendreda’s and why has so much of our conservation area been allowed to deteriorate?

St Wendreda's Church in March which The March Society is one key feature of the town not covered sufficiently in the review of our town. Picture; ARCHANT

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

King’s Dyke crisis: Escalating costs, issues with construction, dispute over final bill but does the problem and solution lie in the soil?

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings). Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

LETTER: Future of March must include making more of St Wendreda’s and why has so much of our conservation area been allowed to deteriorate?

St Wendreda's Church in March which The March Society is one key feature of the town not covered sufficiently in the review of our town. Picture; ARCHANT

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cambridgeshire County Council owned property company to develop council owned land in March for up to 100 homes

Hereward Hall, March. Land next to the county counciil HQ is being developed for housing by This Land Ltd, the commercial wing of the concil. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Free public Wifi by the summer for Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey part of ‘game changer’ in economic success

High Street, Wisbech. One of the four market towns of Fenland that will gte free public WiFi this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

£600,000 for Fenland to tackle private sector housing enforcement, expand Wisbech night shelter, tackle rough sleeping and boost work of Rosmini Centre

Rosmini Centre: It has received a significant cash boost to expand its services thanks to a grant application made by Fenland Council to a Government fund. Picture' ARCHANT

Woman who beat cancer raises over £2,000 for hospital that treated her by cycling from Wisbech to King’s Lynn .....on a Penny Farthing

Penny Farthing cycle challenge: Beverley Wakefield is pictured on board the Penny Farthing. Picture: QEH

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists