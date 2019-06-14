Advanced search

Person was rushed to hospital following 'bad road traffic accident' involving two vehicles on Robingoodfellow's Lane in March

14 June, 2019 - 11:35
The scene on Norwood Road where one person was hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday (June 13). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A person was rushed to hospital following the two-vehicle crash on Norwood Road in March yesterday, police have revealed.

The smash took place on the junction from Robingoodfellow's Lane in the town on Thursday, June 13 at around 10.20am.

Social media reports quickly came in of the "bad road traffic accident" before police officers arrived to close both roads.

The wet roads were shut for a short period of time to allow recovery of the two vehicles and to give officers time to clear up the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "I can confirm that we were called at 10.22 with reports of a collision between two vehicles on Robingoodfellows Lane, March.

"Officers attended along with ambulance and fire crews. One person has been taken to hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown. The road is now open."

At the time of the crash, one eye-witness said: "Avoid Norwood Road at the top of Robingoodfellow's junction as [there has] been a bad road traffic accident and road is closed."

