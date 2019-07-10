Robert Lea aka Speedy of Chatteris told 'he will not walk freely or independently' again after he was allegedly assaulted by teen at Christmas

Robert Lea who is known locally as Speedy (pictured) has reportedly been told he will never walk freely again following an alleged assault on Christmas Day in Chatteris last year. Picture: Archant / FILE / Google Maps Archant / FILE / Google Maps

A Chatteris man has reportedly been told he will never walk independently again after he was allegedly assaulted by a teenager on Christmas Day last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Lea, who is known locally as Speedy, was found lying in Station Street with serious head injuries on Tuesday, December 25 2018.

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway in the town, was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in court next Friday (July 19).

One of Speedy's close friends and neighbour, Anita Evans, has been releasing regular updates on social media about Robert's health and how he is getting on.

You may also want to watch:

Today (July 10) she revealed that Speedy will now need full time care following last year's incident; she explained that "all he [Speedy] wants to do is go home and be normal".

She said: "Yesterday we had a meeting on his progress which wasn't good. We were told that he will not walk freely or independently and is going to need full time care.

"Our aim as a family is to get him as good as we can with lots of love care and dedication. This news has devastated us and speedy himself. All he wants to do is go home and be normal."

The 18-year-old charged with the alleged assault was sent to Peterborough Magistrates Court on April 24 this year but the case was adjourned to Cambridge Crown Court.

For updates on this case - visit our website on Friday, July 19.