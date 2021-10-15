Published: 12:08 PM October 15, 2021

Improvement works on the A47 Fen Road between March and Peterborough have begun. - Credit: Archant

Work has begun on the next stage of upgrades to the A47 Fen Road between March and Peterborough.

The improvements, which will stretch between Guyhirn and Thorney, were announced by Fenland Council leader, Councillor Chris Boden, at the council’s overview and scrutiny committee meeting on October 11.

Cllr Boden announced that the A47 Fen Road will be closed between Guyhirn and Thorney overnight on weekdays from 8pm to 6am, excluding the weekend.

Eastbound traffic will exit the Whitepost roundabout onto the A1139, then continue onto the A605 Fletton Interchange, take the slip road onto the A605 through Whittlesey and Coates to the A141, and take that to re-join the A47 at Guyhirn.

Westbound traffic will follow this diversion in reverse.

There will also be two-way traffic lights in place on the other approaches to the roundabout.

The A47 South Brink will be closed between Guyhirn and the A1101 roundabout at Wisbech overnight from 8pm to 6am, excluding weekends, up until Wednesday, October 20.

Eastbound traffic will exit from Guyhirn onto the A141 towards Chatteris, take the A142 towards Ely, then the A10 towards Ely.

Traffic will then continue on the A10 towards King’s Lynn, and then continue on the A10 to ultimately re-join the A47 at Hardwick Roundabout.

Westbound traffic will take the A1101 to Outwell, then the A1122 to the A10 at Downham Market, before heading A10 towards Ely, the A142 to Chatteris, the A141 in Chatteris, and then re-joining the A47 at Guyhirn.

There will be two-way traffic lights in place here on the other approaches to the roundabout.

From October 21-22, a three-way traffic light system will be in place at the A47 Guyhirn roundabout.

The A47 Fen Road is the main route between March and Peterborough, which has been the scene of several accidents and deaths in recent years.

The latest road improvement works follows on from work started in February this year to increase the size of the roundabout at Guyhirn.

The completed works, which could cost up to £25m, are expected to be open to traffic at the end of 2022 or early in 2023.