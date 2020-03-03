Casualty trapped following collision at Upwell Road, March
PUBLISHED: 12:54 03 March 2020
Policing Fenland
Firefighters cut someone free from the collision which happened at around 1pm yesterday (Monday).
Vehicles involved in an Upwell Road collision on Monday 2 March 2020
Two vehicles were involved in the collision on the outskirts of March, with one in a ditch.
No serious injuries were reported and nobody required hospital treatment.
Collision at Upwell Road, March, on Monday March 2 2020.
Both vehicles were recovered by 3:30pm.