Casualty trapped following collision at Upwell Road, March

PUBLISHED: 12:54 03 March 2020

Collision at Upwell Road, March, on Monday March 2 2020.

Firefighters cut someone free from the collision which happened at around 1pm yesterday (Monday).

Vehicles involved in an Upwell Road collision on Monday 2 March 2020

Two vehicles were involved in the collision on the outskirts of March, with one in a ditch.

No serious injuries were reported and nobody required hospital treatment.

Collision at Upwell Road, March, on Monday March 2 2020.

Both vehicles were recovered by 3:30pm.

