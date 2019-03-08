Advanced search

Railings at March Fountain given urgent repairs ahead of Remembrance Sunday after being hit AGAIN

PUBLISHED: 12:35 08 November 2019

Railings around the fountain in March are being urgently repaired ahead of the town's Remembrance Sunday parade.

Dan Mason/ARCHANT

Railings around the Fountain in Broad Street, March, which were damaged by motorists twice this year, are being urgently repaired ahead of Remembrance Day.

Councillor Jan French put out an appeal for help to get the railings back in order after they were hit for the second time on Tuesday.

Cllr French said she was disappointed "they have been damaged again. It's so sad."

Her social media appeal for help "for anyone out there that could do a 'tart up'" prompted a response from Artistic Metalica of Hostmoor Avenue.

She said they turned early today to help and county council highways officials also responded quickly.

"There is a parade this Sunday, the biggest one in the county," she said.

Temporary barriers were initially put in place but highways workers are expected to complete repairs by Saturday.

The railings were hit on Tuesday night by a motorist although Cambs Police say they have no report of the incident.

Residents have come out in numbers to offer their support on Facebook, including a £25 donation to help with repairs.

