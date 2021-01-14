Breaking

Published: 2:59 PM January 14, 2021

Doddington Hospital. Where the Covid-19 vaccination begins next week, running 12 hours a day, seven days a week. - Credit: Archant

A mass Covid-19 vaccination programme begins at Doddington Hospital next week.

Fenland Group Surgery (FGP) – which includes those at Manea and Wimblington -have partnered with other local surgeries for the programme.

Vaccinations will be carried out from 8am to 8pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.

Patients have been advised not to call their local surgery for details - “you will be contacted by phone with an appointment” said a spokesman.

FGP announced the programme today with an appeal to businesses or others willing to donate warm drinks and snacks to staff and volunteers.

You may also want to watch:

These offers of help are being co-ordinated for the FGP by social prescriber Cat Carman.

FGP also appealed for any supermarkets to come forward who would be willing to donate packs of small bottled water for their post vaccination waiting room?

They would also like volunteers to come forward.

Anyone able to offer four hours to the programme is being sought but must be comfortable “managing any physical tasks like standing for long periods or possibly being outside”.

All offers of help are being co-ordinated by Cat and FGP ask that you email her with your phone number as well listing any specific times / days you can do.

Catherine.carman@nhs.net

“Please email as our receptionists are extremely busy at the moment,” said the statement.

“We would like to thank our amazing community for their support.”