Published: 2:23 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 2:50 PM February 12, 2021

Lamb & Flag Welney is offering Valentine’s Day Sunday roast dinners to those living on the opposite side of the flooded A1101 Welney Wash. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A pub is offering canoe-delivered Sunday roast dinners this Valentine’s Day to those living on the opposite side of the flooded A1101 Welney Wash.

The Lamb & Flag Welney will be sending out ‘finish at home’ lunches – with the choice of beef, lamb, turkey or pork – this Sunday (February 14).

Georgina Birch, landlady, said: “We’ve been running a takeaway service anyway, but with the wash being flooded this winter, it’s cut off half our trade.

The Lamb & Flag Welney pub in the snow. - Credit: Facebook/Lamb & Flag Welney

“We’ve lost customers from the Littleport side of the A1101 and that side of Welney village so one of our friendly neighbours has offered to take meals across in his canoe.”

Army major Anthony Gleave will be delivering meals across the flooded road for people to collect at Suspension Bridge at 1.30pm.

Each dinner comes with all the trimmings including cauliflower cheese, roast potatoes, yorkshire puddings, mash potatoes and vegetables.

To make an order, phone Lamb & Flag Welney on 01354 610242.