Published: 3:57 PM February 22, 2021

Police have appealed for information about a reckless driver who drove dangerously into Outwell, forcing other drivers to manoeuvre away from him. - Credit: West Norfolk Council

A rental van driver caused mayhem when it followed an ambulance responding to a 999 call.

The van broke speed limits, came dangerously close to the ambulance and forced other vehicles to get out of the way.

Now police want to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident from last week.

The incident happened between 6:30 – 6:40am, on the A1122 at Outwell, on February 16 when a silver VW Crafter van followed an ambulance travelling with its blue lights on.

A police spokesperson said: “The van is believed to have driven behind the ambulance through Salters Lode.

“It was driving over the speed limit, and making dangerous manoeuvres, causing other vehicles to move out of the way”.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the van, or from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Those with information or footage are asked to contact PC Hannah Price at Downham Market Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111