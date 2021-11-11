A delivery driver has crashed into a house in Badgeney Road, March this morning (November 11). - Credit: Louise Woodcock

A delivery driver has collided with a house in March this morning (November 11).

The Ocado delivery driver crashed into the front window of the house down Badgeney Road at around 8:20am.

An eye-witness said: "It looks like the driver was delivering, but didn't actually end up breaking and has driven straight into the house."

Another said: "I'm not sure if the driver actually pushed another car into the house."

Emergency services attended, and the road was closed for a short while before reopening.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We were called at about 8.20am today (November 11) with reports a van had collided with a house in Badgeney Road, March.



"Emergency services attended and the driver of the van was taken to hospital, his injuries are unknown.



"There were no other injuries reported."

If anyone saw what happened, get in contact with the police via their webchat.