Advanced search

'I'm so upset': Woman's frustration after van slices metal on side of her car and drives off in Wimblington

07 February, 2020 - 10:14
The damage left on Frances Doncaster�s car after a van reversed into it and reportedly drove off in Wimblington. Picture: Supplied/Frances Doncaster

The damage left on Frances Doncaster�s car after a van reversed into it and reportedly drove off in Wimblington. Picture: Supplied/Frances Doncaster

Supplied/Frances Doncaster

A Wimblington woman has been left "really worried" and "upset" after a van reversed into her car - causing significant damage - and drove off.

What the van looks like, according to Ms Doncaster. Picture: Supplied/Frances DoncasterWhat the van looks like, according to Ms Doncaster. Picture: Supplied/Frances Doncaster

Frances Doncaster heard the vehicle reversing near her home on Chapel Lane at around 10.45pm on February 6, before hearing another noise - a large bang.

Ms Doncaster said: "When we looked out our window, we saw the truck drive off, but it was clear that some damage was done to my car.

You may also want to watch:

"We went out with the hope that it was just a wing mirror but in fact the driver has sliced the metal work in my car. We didn't manage to catch the writing on the truck.

The damage left on Frances Doncaster’s car. Picture: Supplied/Frances DoncasterThe damage left on Frances Doncaster’s car. Picture: Supplied/Frances Doncaster

"If anyone knows anyone who was driving home around that time in a van please let me know. I am really worried that I will be unable to cover the cost of this damage."

Ms Doncaster has shared images on her social media of what the van looked like and has reported the incident to police.

We have contacted Cambridgeshire Police for a comment.

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Multi-million pound investment into Fenland includes construction training incubator for Wisbech, manufacturing hub in Chatteris, skills centre at March and 40 affordable homes for Manea

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech helped the Hickathrift House Care Home to remove and replace a damaged flowerbed as part of a building community project. Picture: GRACE JONES

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Multi-million pound investment into Fenland includes construction training incubator for Wisbech, manufacturing hub in Chatteris, skills centre at March and 40 affordable homes for Manea

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech helped the Hickathrift House Care Home to remove and replace a damaged flowerbed as part of a building community project. Picture: GRACE JONES

Latest from the Cambs Times

Recommended Film of the Week: Dolittle (PG)

Dolittle (PG) is out in cinemas now

‘I’m so upset’: Woman’s frustration after van slices metal on side of her car and drives off in Wimblington

The damage left on Frances Doncaster�s car after a van reversed into it and reportedly drove off in Wimblington. Picture: Supplied/Frances Doncaster

Recommended Book of the Week: The Silence by Daisy Pearce

The Silence by Daisy Pearce

March woman aims to help Fen residents ‘better themselves’ after opening new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), who runs Beauty Haven with husband Daniel (second from right) with mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER

Strictly winner Joe McFadden talks all things Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, which comes to the Cambridge Corn Exchange next week

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert - starring Strictly Come Dancing's 2017 winner Joe McFadden - comes to the Cambridge Corn Exchange from February 10 to 15.
Drive 24