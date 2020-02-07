'I'm so upset': Woman's frustration after van slices metal on side of her car and drives off in Wimblington

The damage left on Frances Doncaster's car after a van reversed into it and reportedly drove off in Wimblington.

A Wimblington woman has been left "really worried" and "upset" after a van reversed into her car - causing significant damage - and drove off.

Frances Doncaster heard the vehicle reversing near her home on Chapel Lane at around 10.45pm on February 6, before hearing another noise - a large bang.

Ms Doncaster said: "When we looked out our window, we saw the truck drive off, but it was clear that some damage was done to my car.

"We went out with the hope that it was just a wing mirror but in fact the driver has sliced the metal work in my car. We didn't manage to catch the writing on the truck.

"If anyone knows anyone who was driving home around that time in a van please let me know. I am really worried that I will be unable to cover the cost of this damage."

Ms Doncaster has shared images on her social media of what the van looked like and has reported the incident to police.

We have contacted Cambridgeshire Police for a comment.