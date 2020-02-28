'Love Every Drop' van driver 'mistakenly drove' into flooded Welney Wash, Anglian Water reveals

An Anglian Water spokesman has made a statement after a company van driver got stuck in flooded Welney Wash. Picture: Facebook/Welney Flood Watch Facebook/Welney Flood Watch

An Anglian Water employee mistakenly drove into flooded Welney Wash despite road closed barriers and warnings, the water company has revealed.

We released images of the 'Love Every Drop'-branded van stuck in the wash on Thursday (February 27) after they were spotted by a member of the Welney Flood Watch group.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "Unfortunately an Anglian Water employee mistakenly drove down the road at Welney Wash which led to his vehicle breaking down.

"The vehicle has now been removed from the flooded road."

The ironic picture has since been shared hundreds of times online and has attracted lots of attention in the flood watch group of more than 3,000 people.

A spokesman for the group said: "The stranded vehicle was stuck in the wash at 3pm today on the lower side of the road. Dare I say I think he may have been looking for the leak!"

One resident said: "The air intake is in the middle of the bonnet; you would think that would be fine it's about three foot off the floor."