An Anglian Water works van with the slogan 'Love Every Drop' has been pictured stranded in flooded Welney Wash.

The ironic picture was snapped by a member of the Welney Flood Watch Facebook page who was crossing the wash on Thursday, February 27.

Sharing regular updates to its more than 3,000 followers, admins of the Facebook page often share pictures of vehicles stuck in the deep flood water.

A spokesman for the group said: "Good afternoon everyone, I am afraid no change on the levels at all today, still 24cm / nine inches on the road, river levels still at 2.66m

"Picture shows a stranded vehicle that was stuck in the wash at 3pm today on the lower side of the road. Dare I say I think he may have been looking for the leak!"

The post has since attracted dozens of comments and 'likes' online - with one resident even questioning how the driver managed to get stuck.

They said: "The air intake is in the middle of the bonnet, you would think that would be fine it's about three foot off the floor."

Anglian Water has been contacted for a comment.