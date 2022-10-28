20Twenty Productions’ Escape Sheds bounce back after one of them was destroyed.

The Escape Sheds are the result of Kids Business project run by Hunt and Darton in partnership with local youth arts organisation 20Twenty Productions.

One of the escape sheds is Harry Potter themed which was heavily damaged and the other themed around Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

CEO and creative director at 20Twenty Productions, Katherine Nightingale, said: “Unfortunately on Monday some damage was done to the sheds, the culprits were caught on CCTV and the police informed.

“However, as the organisations are creative wizards the sheds will be open from 10am for the final weekend on Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28.

We have loved being involved in this project, young creative entrepreneurs have had the chance to learn new skills and put them into practice by running their own business.

If you wan to have a go, you can book or just turn up. If you'd like to book, you can contact 20Twenty by phone at 01354 652769.