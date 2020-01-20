Vandals slash tyres on cars and mobility scooter in March

Tyres were slashed on seven cars - and even a mobility scooter - in the West End area of March in one night.

The vehicles were targeted in Grays Lane, West End and Brooks Road on Friday night (January 17) to Saturday morning.

One resident, who doesn't wish to be named, said the "mindless" spate took place on cars parked on the road and on two driveways.

"At first I just thought my tyres had been let down, but when I looked closer, I could see they had been stabbed several times," she said.

"I was told that even the tyres on a mobility scooter had been slashed.

"It's reckless, mindless and very dangerous."

One car had all four of its tyres slashed while the others were left with just one or two damaged.

The resident, who had her VW targeted, continued: "I know a couple of people who have been to pump up their tyres and then found out, because it's been done in a way that isn't clearly visible.

"Luckily I knew someone who could get me new tyres; because I obviously couldn't drive it anywhere.

"It's inconvenient for women who may not have anyone else to help."

But residents say that the incident follows weeks of unease in West End - with youths gathering to drink, litter and leave graffiti on walls.

The resident continued: "We need to all come together and think of ways we can help sort this out.

"I have lived here for 12 years and it's not a nice place to be anymore.

"I want to alert people to stay vigilant too - there's so much happening in West End.

"We need more CCTV in this area of the town and for everyone to become aware of what is really going on."

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We are investigating reports of criminal damage to at least six cars in March which occurred between 8pm on January 17 and 9am on January 18.

"Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference number 35/4443/20."