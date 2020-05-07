VE Day 75: How a Fenland town set out to ensure a fitting commemoration of this historic day

Residents of Chatteris get ready to Celebrate VE Day. Local youth officer for Chatteris British Legion Becky Coper (47) created a thank you garden from ideas of Children at the Local School. , Chatteris Thursday 07 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Chatteris is a town that commits, demonstrates passion and manifests true community spirit, none more so than with its determination to commemorate VE Day 75.

Residents of Chatteris get ready to Celebrate VE Day. Cross Keys Pub Owners David and Rebecca Leaning created murals and bunting to decorate their house / Pub , Chatteris Thursday 07 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Residents of Chatteris get ready to Celebrate VE Day. Cross Keys Pub Owners David and Rebecca Leaning created murals and bunting to decorate their house / Pub , Chatteris Thursday 07 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Townsfolk embraced the challenge of lockdown to ensure the significance of the occasion did not go unnoticed.

Bunting, decorations, memorabilia and a VE Day garden tribute and even a former telephone kiosk provide evidence of a town not about to forget this historic moment.

“In memory of VE Day and all it represents,” says the Cross Keys hotel on the Facebook page. “Never again, and never forget.”

Garden parties are planned across Chatteris for the actual Bank Holiday – the lock down equivalent of a street party, say organisers of the VE Day celebrations.

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; ANGELA BRADY Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; ANGELA BRADY

What started in Chatteris a few weeks ago with a suggestion to “flood the town with red, white and blue bunting” to mark VE Day has become an ide taken up by many families across the town. What we didn’t have time to see on our brief visit to the town on Thursday has been substantially added to by the many photos shared to us of individual family efforts.

Our thanks to everyone who allowed us to use their VE Day photos from Chatteris to provide a fitting commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe and the end of the last war.

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; DEBBIE BRADY Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; DEBBIE BRADY

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; LISA O'HARA Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; LISA O'HARA

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; SARAH SCARRY CLARKE Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; SARAH SCARRY CLARKE

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; LISA O'HORA Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; LISA O'HORA

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; LISA O'HORA Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; LISA O'HORA

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture;LOUISE WINDASS Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture;LOUISE WINDASS

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; DONNA JOHNSON Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; DONNA JOHNSON

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture;DONNA JOHNSON Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture;DONNA JOHNSON

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; LOUISE WINDASS Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; LOUISE WINDASS

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture;CAROLINE HOPPER Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture;CAROLINE HOPPER

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; DONNA JOHNSON Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; DONNA JOHNSON

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; CARLY SMALLEY Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; CARLY SMALLEY

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; JULIE SMITH Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; JULIE SMITH

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; VICTORIA FARRIER Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; VICTORIA FARRIER

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; HELEN LOUSE GARDNER Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; HELEN LOUSE GARDNER

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; KELLY SABERTON Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; KELLY SABERTON

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; CAROLINE HOPPER Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; CAROLINE HOPPER

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; EMMA ORRYETT TUFFIN Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; EMMA ORRYETT TUFFIN

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; NICKI MANN Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; NICKI MANN

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; JAMES CARNEY Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; JAMES CARNEY

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; KATINA HARDING Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; KATINA HARDING

Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; JOANNE CANNINGS Dozens of homes in Chatteris took up the challenge to commemorate VE Day 75. Our thanks to those who submitted photos. Picture; JOANNE CANNINGS

