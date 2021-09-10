News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Car found submerged in river

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:15 AM September 10, 2021    Updated: 11:51 AM September 10, 2021
A major rescue operation was launched after a car was found submerged in a river at March. 

A major rescue operation was launched after a car was found submerged in a river at March. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A car was found submerged in a Fenland river bank last night (Thursday). 

Concerns were raised by local swimmers of a vehicle that was found in the Twenty Foot Bank at March. 

Neighbourhood police officers, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit were called to the scene. 

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “At around 8.20pm, we were called to the southern side of the river close to the junction of Twenty Foot Road and Graysmoor Drove.

"The road was closed for roughly two hours and no injuries were reported."

Emergency services attend Twenty Foot River March

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with a vehicle submerged in the Twenty Foot River at March. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The spokesperson added: "The local water authority have been made aware."

Police also confirmed that the car had entered the river from an earlier incident on September 4 and was waiting to be recovered. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews were called just before 9pm on Thursday to reports of a car in water on Twenty Foot Road; no casualties were rescued and no further action was taken.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambs Live
March News
Fenland News

