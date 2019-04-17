Veterans tuck in to cooked breakfast for first club meeting in March

Veterans tuck in to cooked breakfast for first club meeting in March. Mayor of March Jan French also attended. Picture: ANDREW PUGH. Archant

More than 50 veterans attended a breakfast club in March to reminisce and support each other by talking about their time spent in the armed forces.

Veterans aged between 40 up to 93 were able to catch up with old friends, meet new ones and have interesting conversations with those who have the same understanding and sense of humour all having served their country.

Mayor of March Jan French, who offered £200 towards the club, attended and opened the first session on Saturday April 6.

Andrew Pugh, who is part of the club, said: “I would like to thank Jeff Walters and the admins who organised and ran the first breakfast club.

“Good humour and banter was the feast of the morning and we would like to encourage others who would be interested in attending in the future.

“Anyone who is struggling in their daily life can come and find out where they could be directed for help and assistance.”

The club will meet at Cassanos on the first Saturday of each month, with the next meeting taking place on May 11.

For £4.99 a cooked breakfast is included with tea and coffee.

Visit @March Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast club on Facebook or contact Jeff Walters directly to book a place.