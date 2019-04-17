Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Veterans tuck in to cooked breakfast for first club meeting in March

17 April, 2019 - 14:34
Veterans tuck in to cooked breakfast for first club meeting in March. Mayor of March Jan French also attended. Picture: ANDREW PUGH.

Veterans tuck in to cooked breakfast for first club meeting in March. Mayor of March Jan French also attended. Picture: ANDREW PUGH.

Archant

More than 50 veterans attended a breakfast club in March to reminisce and support each other by talking about their time spent in the armed forces.

Veterans aged between 40 up to 93 were able to catch up with old friends, meet new ones and have interesting conversations with those who have the same understanding and sense of humour all having served their country.

Mayor of March Jan French, who offered £200 towards the club, attended and opened the first session on Saturday April 6.

Andrew Pugh, who is part of the club, said: “I would like to thank Jeff Walters and the admins who organised and ran the first breakfast club.

“Good humour and banter was the feast of the morning and we would like to encourage others who would be interested in attending in the future.

“Anyone who is struggling in their daily life can come and find out where they could be directed for help and assistance.”

The club will meet at Cassanos on the first Saturday of each month, with the next meeting taking place on May 11.

For £4.99 a cooked breakfast is included with tea and coffee.

Visit @March Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast club on Facebook or contact Jeff Walters directly to book a place.

Most Read

‘I would like to let you know that I loved you’: Family release heartbreaking tribute as three victims named in fatal Fletton Parkway crash

A grieving family have shared a heartbreaking tribute after three people died in a crash in Peterborough.Tomas (left) Jana (middle) and Marko (right). Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Devastating March house fire is ‘not suspicious’, say fire service

March house fire is tackled by more than 40 firefighters on Sunday April 14. Cambs Fire Service say it is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: PETER WEST.

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Most Read

‘I would like to let you know that I loved you’: Family release heartbreaking tribute as three victims named in fatal Fletton Parkway crash

A grieving family have shared a heartbreaking tribute after three people died in a crash in Peterborough.Tomas (left) Jana (middle) and Marko (right). Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Devastating March house fire is ‘not suspicious’, say fire service

March house fire is tackled by more than 40 firefighters on Sunday April 14. Cambs Fire Service say it is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: PETER WEST.

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Veterans tuck in to cooked breakfast for first club meeting in March

Veterans tuck in to cooked breakfast for first club meeting in March. Mayor of March Jan French also attended. Picture: ANDREW PUGH.

REVIEW: Edmond de Bergerac at the Cambridge Arts - A whirlwind of set changes and brilliantly timed farcical comedy

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

Victim threatened with hammer and wheel brace took refuge in Littleport Co-op, court told, but followed in by would-be attackers

The Harley Davidson monument in Littleport where a couple made threats brandishing a hammer and a wheel brace. The victim fled to the nearby Co-op. Picture: ARCHANT

Fundraising darts match in aid of March newlywed’s charity trek

Can you help this March couple fundraise for their honeymoon trek in Peru? Joanne Anderson-Wenn, 34, and Paul Wenn, 46, recently completed their first training walk of 12 miles up Skiddaw in the Lake District. Picture: FAMILY.

Wisbech Rugby Union under 11’s praised at first Holt Festival match

Wisbech Rugby Union under 11’s praised at first Holt Festival match. Picture: CLUB.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists